STX Next, a global leader in IT consulting, has announced the appointment of Tomasz Jędrośka as Head of Data Engineering.

Tomasz is responsible for expanding STX Next’s team of data engineers while getting clients AI-ready by building and maintaining their data infrastructure.

Bringing almost two decades of technical experience to the role, Tomasz previously worked as Head of Data Engineering at CodiLime and as a Senior Project Manager at Nordea. Jędrośka aims to strengthen STX Next’s credentials in fields including data architecture design, multi-source data ingestion, and data cleaning and normalisation, especially in the context of extended AI-based analysis.

Tomasz says, “I’m excited to join a company that aims to be a technological partner and constantly drive growth for its clients by unlocking the potential of emerging innovations and processing techniques. As Head of Data Engineering, I will focus on ensuring data is a valuable asset for every company we partner with while supporting the delivery of AI solutions by assisting with the preparation of holistic data architecture.

“Data engineering is a vital skill set in any organisation, allowing businesses to make informed decisions based on their data, save time through more efficient information processing, and lay the foundations for the implementation of AI solutions and process automation. I believe it’s vital that business leaders recognise the importance of this discipline and understand how it can be instrumental in building a platform for sustained growth.

“My strategic objectives, designed to further advance STX Next’s already sophisticated data engineering capabilities, all relate to refining data architecture design, implementing a scalable infrastructure to manage and analyse large quantities of data, and improving data quality operations. As a practitioner of a customer-centric approach, I aim to deliver a holistic, cloud-native, and AI-capable data processing and analytical platform that extends our clients’ offerings and boosts their competitive advantages.”

Ronald Binkofski, CEO of STX Next, adds, “As a company, we’re intent on contributing to the growth and development of AI solutions, and Tomasz’s appointment will play a central role in preparing clients for AI deployment. It’s fantastic to have another experienced and knowledgeable professional in a specialist management role and I’m certain Tomasz’s expertise will support our goal to deliver the best and most advanced level of service possible.”