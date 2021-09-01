SnapLogic has announced it has been named by Gartner as the sole Visionary in the 2021 ‘Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools’. This is the third year in a row that SnapLogic has been named a Visionary in the report.

SnapLogic believes that this continued recognition is a testament to its dedication to empowering business and non-technical users to access and utilise their organisation’s data assets in a simple yet powerful way. With the SnapLogic platform, users can quickly and easily access the data and applications they need to develop analytics and gain the insights that will help them improve sales initiatives, bring new products to market faster, and strengthen customer relationships.

In its latest Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, Gartner notes, “The data integration tool market is seeing renewed momentum, driven by requirements for hybrid and multicloud data integration, augmented data management, and data fabric designs.” Looking ahead, the report concluded, “Through 2022, manual data management tasks will be reduced by 45% through the addition of machine learning and automated service-level management.”

“At SnapLogic, we believe that democratising the use of data and analytics throughout an organisation will lead to improved business outcomes – and will enable those outcomes to be reached faster than via traditional methods,” says Craig Stewart, CTO of SnapLogic. “Orchestrating automated data flows with our Iris AI technology, and providing fast access to accurate, real-time information, help users get the most out of their data in the quickest way possible. We believe being named a Visionary by Gartner for the third straight year is a testament to our team’s focus and our customers’ and partners’ success in making this vision a reality.”

Over the course of the past year, SnapLogic has continued to invest in improvements that accelerate data integration, provide AI-powered guidance, and simplify the development of integration flows, including:

● Fast Data Loader: Users can quickly and easily load data from SaaS applications such as Salesforce, ServiceNow, and Coupa, as well as cloud-hosted databases including Oracle and Microsoft Azure SQL Server into a cloud data warehouse such as Amazon Redshift, Snowflake, or SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. With no coding required, fast parallel loading, full or incremental updating, and historical tracking, Fast Data Loader gives users fast, reliable data access to power their customer, product, and sales analytics initiatives.

● Flows: SnapLogic’s new, purpose-built solution empowers business users to self-build new application integrations and data automations to support the specific needs of their respective functions and departments. It removes coding barriers and makes it easy for business users to succeed in developing and integrating applications such as Salesforce, Marketo, Google Sheets, and Slack to get the data and insights they need to make faster business decisions while enabling central governance through IT.

● Snowflake Premier Partner: With its expanded partnership with Snowflake, SnapLogic offers the speed, flexibility, and scalability needed to move large and diverse data sets into and out of Snowflake’s Data Cloud and make it rapidly available and actionable for all business decision-makers. Out-of-the-box integrations into Snowflake’s platform via SnapLogic’s intuitive UI and low-code platform reduce the burden on IT.

● Amazon Redshift Console Partner Integration: AWS customers can quickly move data from hundreds of applications – such as Salesforce, Workday, ServiceNow, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, Slack, Jira, Splunk, Marketo, and more – to an Amazon Redshift data warehouse in an efficient and streamlined way. With native support for streaming, including ETL and ELT, SnapLogic provides the broadest flexibility to ingest and transform data for use in Redshift.