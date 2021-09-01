Global colocation provider, Telehouse International Corporation of Europe, has announced the upgrade of its Telehouse North data centre in London, offering additional capacity for service providers, including ISPs, ASPs and system integrators, looking to join or expand in the most connected data centre in Europe.

The upgrade entailed a complete refurbishment of the TFM25 suite within Telehouse North, which has increased space for new and existing customers as well as power per rack from 0.5-1kW to 3kW.

The significant investment in this refurbishment project is in response to the growing demand for colocation space within Telehouse North. Opening in October 2021, the newly refurbished suite will deliver higher power densities in line with modern day demands, as well as a fully redundant power supply to meet increasing resiliency requirements. Existing Telehouse North customers can now take extra capacity within this data centre while new customers can join the expanding Telehouse North carrier community.

Opened in 1990, Telehouse North was the first purpose-built colocation data centre in Europe. It has been the primary home for the London Internet Exchange (LINX) since 1994 and remains the most connected building in Europe. It is also an integral part of Telehouse’s expanding Docklands campus – the most connected data centre campus in Europe.

Mark Pestridge, Senior Director, Customer Experience at Telehouse UK, says: “Telehouse North has been a popular destination for carriers since the 1990s and this refurbishment is in direct response to customer requests to be part of that community. It gives more customers the opportunity to scale up and benefit from being interconnected in a carrier-neutral facility. It’s also a major step in our continued expansion, which includes investing in new facilities like Telehouse South, alongside the modernisation of legacy buildings such as Telehouse North.”

This is the latest development in Telehouse’s European growth strategy, which includes the recent expansion of its Paris data centre and the forthcoming launch of Telehouse South in London. Telehouse South, the organisation’s fifth data centre in London Docklands, is set to open in early 2022.