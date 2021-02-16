Komprise and Pure Storage have announced that Pure will partner with Komprise to provide Komprise Asynchronous Replication to deliver reliable data replication for Pure FlashArray file customers. As an existing partner, the expanded agreement adds data replication capabilities to the company’s existing reseller offerings.

“Flexibility, simplicity and performance are the cornerstones of Pure’s technology,” says Shawn Hansen, FlashArray General Manager, Pure Storage. “Together with Komprise, innovating in robust file replication will extend our market leadership in unified enterprise storage.”

Komprise Asynchronous Replication for FlashArray Files replicates file data seamlessly to provide a safe, consistent recovery point for disaster recovery scenarios. Key capabilities include:

Granular Data Replication: Since file data sets can be very large, customers can choose whether to replicate entire shares or specific managed directories. Replications can also be scheduled to fit customer needs.

Streamlined Management: Manage multiple FlashArray replications with a single intuitive console. Automate enterprise-scale replications using APIs.

Increased Availability: Minimise data loss with a consistent replication copy always available. Replicate to another FlashArray with speed and agility.

“File data is growing fast and enterprise IT organisations need a simple, reliable, efficient way to protect file data against ever-changing threats and disasters,” says Kumar K. Goswami, CEO Komprise. “By expanding our strategic partnership with Pure Storage we are now able offer an integrated data replication solution that leverages the performance and efficiency of Pure along with the intelligent data management simplicity and scale of Komprise.”