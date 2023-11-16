AI technology is evolving at an incredible pace with a raft of new solutions continually being brought to the market. But while the benefits that AI could provide are clear, many business leaders are at risk of being overwhelmed by the practical application of AI for their organisation.

To address these concerns, The Data Lab has launched a brand-new, online and self-paced course, designed to provide business leaders with the practical skills to use AI responsibly within their organisations.

The course, Driving Value from AI, has been designed to address the primary questions leaders across all sectors have about AI. The four-week course which is delivered over 14 hours is entirely non-technical, meaning anyone can benefit from participating in it, regardless of their existing knowledge about data and technology.

Bringing together expert insights from practitioners across Scotland, and expertly guided through the course by Strategy Advisor and Coach Craig Paterson, learners will be empowered to better understand how AI could benefit their organisation in a practical training format.

Anna Ashton Scott, Programme Manager for Professional Development at The Data Lab, who led the course development team, says, “Business leaders are trying their best to understand and keep up with the ever-changing AI landscape. They may feel embarrassed or vulnerable asking questions about AI and worried about its impact on their employees, organisations and livelihoods. When building the ‘Driving Value from AI’ programme, we wanted to make it as practical as possible. For anyone who signs up, they’ll immediately see how they can translate their knowledge into practical benefits for their organisation, and remove any hesitation they may have had around AI.”

AI tools are already being found to benefit organisations, a study by Stanford University and MIT found that the technology can increase productivity by 14%. Separately, data from Anthem showed that companies do better by taking an incremental rather than a transformative approach to developing and implementing AI, and by focusing on augmenting human capabilities rather than replacing them entirely.

Anna Ashton Scott adds, “What we can achieve with AI will keep evolving and changing, so business leaders must also be nimble and responsive to emerging ethical responsibilities. Leaders must take action to ensure that ethical use of AI is built into operational plans. By doing so, they not only protect the organisation but also provide reassurance to their customers and stakeholders. This new course will ensure that all who participate can take relevant leanings into their organisations and act immediately.”

Until 22 December 2023, those interested in the course can gain access to a 50% discount using the code: EARLYBIRD50. To register or find out more about the course visit the website.