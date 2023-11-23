MR Datentechnik has implemented Quantum ActiveScale object storage along with Veeam Backup and Replication to launch a new S3-compatible storage service. By using ActiveScale, the company offers a resilient, highly scalable service that has the flexibility to support a wide range of S3-enabled apps and workflows.



“Quantum ActiveScale provides the reliable, highly scalable S3-compatible object storage we needed for building our new storage service. The platform is stable even under high loads, and it offers sophisticated software that is extremely useful for multi-tenant management,” says Jochen Kraus, Managing Director, MR Datentechnik.

Solution overview

Quantum ActiveScale Object Storage

Veeam Backup and Replication

Key benefits

Built an easily scalable online data storage service to accommodate rapidly rising customer data volumes

Seamlessly integrated with software, Veeam Backup and Replication v12

Accelerated customer onboarding to under a day and achieved customer growth targets one year early

Created a resilient, always-on service that provides reliable data access for customers

Streamlined storage administration to minimise overhead and efficiently scale the managed service

Gained the flexibility for future use cases by supporting the S3 storage protocol

Headquartered in the German state of Bavaria, MR Datentechnik offers a full range of IT solutions and managed services. Organisations engage the company for everything from infrastructure deployment and systems integration to digitisation initiatives and fully outsourced IT management.

Recently, the leadership team at MR Datentechnik decided to launch a new storage service to support customers’ needs to preserve and protect fast-growing data volumes. The service, which would be designed for online storage of object data, could be used for backup and recovery, archiving and data security. This online service would enable organisations to retrieve data rapidly — anytime, from anywhere.

Creating an S3-compatible service was a top priority. The team wanted to support S3 applications and workflows and facilitate integration with S3 cloud storage environments. For the service’s launch, it decided to focus first on the backup use case. As a result, the underlying storage platform for the service had to integrate seamlessly with the latest version of Veeam Backup and Replication.