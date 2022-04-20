Janitza has announced new software capabilities for its network analysis software, GridVis. Customisable features make it easier for customers to access, analyse, and report their measurement and energy data.

The new GridVis 8.0 report editor allows customers to create reports according to their own requirements and preferences and archive reports within the software. The direct connection to measurement and energy data via the GridVis 8.0 reporting tool makes it easy for customers to access and visualise the information most important to them. Numerous visualisation options enable customers to create and display data in their preferred format.

“Report editor makes it easy for customers to access the real-time data they need in the format they prefer,” says Andrew Ruef, Janitza’s Business Development Manager. “This helps them make informed decisions about resource allocation, usage and more. And using the templates, they can quickly create the customised reports they need.”

In addition to generating reports, users can export data such as metre readings, utilisation reports, or high-availability reports. All data exports, whether manual or automated, are stored in the GridVis 8.0 database and are available as PDF or XLS files.

Additional new GridVis enhancements include a graph feature and a device overview. The graph feature offers direct access to measurement and energy values. Users can immediately compare measured data from different measuring points and directly influence the appearance and behaviour of the measured values. Measurement and energy values are aggregated to a larger time unit, providing daily, monthly, or annual values.

The device overview feature allows users to create a customised list of measuring points and provides real-time access to important measured values, such as voltage, current, and active power.

With measurement technology from Janitza, customers can also record high-resolution voltage and current events. Temporal relationships between events at different measuring points are immediately visible, and the integrated ITI (CBEMA) curve can be used for accurate evaluation.