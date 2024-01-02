Involta, an award-winning colocation, hybrid IT and managed services firm, has announced the acquisition of a 24.5-acre site, housing an existing data centre in the Green Bay region. Through this acquisition, Involta will implement a multi-phased approach to extend the current data centre footprint to an expandable campus with up to 20 MW of capacity. The future campus is poised to meet rising enterprise colocation demands with the Involta SecurePower colocation model, providing mission-critical data centre space with industry-leading power, security and connectivity services directly embedded into its facilities.

Located just 40 minutes from Green Bay, the campus project will support the fast-growing needs and performance requirements of high-tech industries, alongside the colocation and services needed for enterprise workloads and AI applications. In addition, the proximity of the location is highly desirable for edge deployments. The area provides a low-risk zone with moderate temperatures to help regulate power demands, along with attractive tax incentives and the recent designation by the Biden administration confirming the state as an official U.S. Regional Tech Hub (RTH).

“The Green Bay market is a sought-after region across our portfolio of enterprise clients spanning healthcare organisations, manufacturers and financial institutions,” says Bruce Lehrman, Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for Involta. “As this market continues to grow, our evolving footprint in this vibrant region will deliver the capacity, fibre infrastructure and hybrid IT services required to support high-performance computing for the most demanding and complex regulated industries.”

At the epicentre of Involta’s expansive data centre network, the 20 – MW campus will bolster the company’s future development of energy-efficient data centres. By doing so, it brings robust and redundant fibre infrastructure to the Wisconsin market, driving more connectivity locally and nationally whilst delivering unmatched access to its Midwest data centres from Iowa to Minnesota to Ohio.

This acquisition marks Involta’s 13th data centre location. Involta’s data centre facilities are located across multiple edge markets, setting the standard for industry-leading security, redundant power, and climate control nationwide.