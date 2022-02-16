Siemens Smart Infrastructure has been ranked as a leading provider of IoT platforms for smart buildings by independent analyst firm Verdantix. The latest edition of Verdantix’s ‘Green Quadrant: IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings 2022’ report analysed 17 IoT platforms for smart buildings, and evaluated Siemens Smart Infrastructure to be among the leading providers of IoT technology which addresses key priorities for real estate leaders.

According to the report, cost reduction, occupant wellbeing and building decarbonization are the foremost strategic objectives of corporate real estate executives in the next three years. “We’re pleased to once again be recognized by Verdantix as a leader in IoT, as we continue to strengthen our portfolio of digital solutions and services for smart buildings,” says Dave Hopping, CEO, Solutions and Services, Siemens Smart Infrastructure. “As our cities become increasingly complex, building owners and operators are turning to digital tools to maximize the efficiency of their investments, comply with market-specific regulations and create better experiences for people. By intelligently applying the right technology, we aim to support our customers in achieving the right outcomes for their business.”

The report noted that Siemens offers a comprehensive suite of IoT solutions for smart buildings, with particular strengths in energy management of buildings and assets, workplace services and space monitoring and analysis. Verdantix’s research also indicates that advanced analytics and improvements in connectivity will motivate the future adoption of building IoT solutions.

“Greater ability to connect, collect and analyze data through IoT platforms is really driving us beyond single use cases, towards comprehensive digital services for buildings,” states Hopping. “By combining datasets from multiple use cases, we’re able to gain greater transparency into building operations and occupant behavior, to inform strategy for decarbonization, building operation and performance, and user-centricity. Digital services are the key to creating buildings which interact, learn and adapt.”