Consult Red has marked its 20th anniversary of continuous success, growth and innovation. Over the past two decades, it has helped its clients transform the media, telecommunication and IoT technology landscapes.

Since its inception in 2003, the company has remained steadfast in its commitment to delivering trusted consultancy and high quality engineering services, while embracing technological advancements and industry trends. Throughout the years, it has built an enviable reputation for its dedication to excellence, customer satisfaction and innovative solutions.

“We’ve reached this significant milestone, thanks to our valued clients and the work of our talented and dedicated team,” says Raghu Venkatesam, CEO at Consult Red. “We are grateful for the long-term trust and support of our clients, partners and stakeholders, who have been instrumental in our continued growth over the past two decades.”

Over the past 20 years, the company has achieved numerous milestones and accomplishments, including:

Contributing to innovative product launches for our key customers, including set-tops, connected TV devices and embedded software services for media and connectivity operators across Europe, US and Asia.

Delivering connected devices and systems for industrial and IoT applications, including vehicle charging, industrial vision, telehealth, power management, consumer devices and wireless connectivity.

Establishing as an employee-owned company, giving employees a stake in the business and ensuring long-term stability for clients.

Nurturing a talented and diverse global workforce that drives innovation and fosters a culture of collaboration and excellence.

Click here for latest data centre news.