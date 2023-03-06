Edgegap has announced that Edgegap’s fleet manager is now accessible to Alibaba Cloud’s clients worldwide. Alibaba Cloud is the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. Ahead of the Game Developer Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, California, US, the on-demand fleet manager provides Alibaba Cloud’s clients with just-in-time fleet management for ultimate flexibility and scalability, powered by Alibaba’s cloud infrastructure.

Edgegap’s fleet manager enables developers to automatically scale in perfect alignment with demand based on player traffic. The instantaneous multiplayer games server deployment solution eliminates risks related to launch planning and provisioning, and so solves the scalability challenge for online games.

“We want to empower developers to improve player’s experience in the APAC region, and we are delighted to work with Alibaba Cloud, which has data centres across 86 zones in 28 regions globally. The collaboration immediately provides developers worldwide with the biggest cloud footprint in APAC, with key locations such as Tokyo and Seoul, and the ability to exclusively access data centre locations such as Thailand, Kuala Lumpur and Manila for greater proximity with millions of users,” says Philip Côté, Chief Technical Officer at Edgegap.

“We are glad to collaborate with partners and develop joint solutions to further empower our global customers,” says Henry He, General Manager of Americas Region, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “With our robust cloud infrastructure worldwide and advanced technologies, we are equipped to support gaming developers together with Edgegap, in optimising the experience for global players.”