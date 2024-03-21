Pure Storage has announced new validated reference architectures for running generative AI use cases, including a new NVIDIA OVX-ready validated reference architecture. In collaboration with NVIDIA, the company is arming global customers with a proven framework to manage the high-performance data and compute requirements they need to drive successful AI deployments.

Building on this collaboration with NVIDIA, Pure Storage claims that it delivers the latest technologies to meet the rapidly growing demand for AI across today’s enterprises. New validated designs and proofs of concept include:

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) pipeline for AI inference

Certified NVIDIA OVX server storage reference architecture

Vertical RAG development

Expanded investment in AI partner ecosystem

Industry significance:

Today, the majority of AI deployments are dispersed across fragmented data environments — from the cloud to ill-suited (often legacy) storage solutions. Yet, these fragmented environments cannot support the performance and networking requirements to fuel AI data pipelines and unlock the full potential of enterprise data.

As enterprises further embrace AI to drive innovation, streamline operations, and gain a competitive edge, the demand for robust, high-performance, and efficient AI infrastructure has never been stronger.

Pioneering enterprise AI deployments, particularly among a rapidly growing set of Fortune 500 enterprise customers, Pure Storage claims to provide a simple, reliable, and efficient storage platform for enterprises to fully leverage the potential of AI, while reducing the associated risk, cost, and energy consumption.