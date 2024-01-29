Juniper Networks has announced its AI-Native Networking Platform, purpose-built to leverage AI to assure the best end-to-end operator and end-user experiences. Trained on seven years of insights and data science development, Juniper’s platform was designed from the ground up to assure that every connection is reliable, measurable and secure for every device, user, application and asset.

Juniper’s platform unifies all campus, branch and data centre networking solutions with a common AI engine and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant (VNA). This enables end-to-end AI for IT Operations (AIOps) to be used for deep insight, automated troubleshooting and seamless end-to-end networking assurance, which elevates IT teams’ focus from maintaining basic network connectivity to delivering exceptional and secure end-to-end experiences for students, staff, patients, guests, customers and employees. The Juniper platform provides the simplest and most assured day zero, one, two and more operations, resulting in up to 85% lower operational expenditures than traditional solutions, demonstrates the elimination of up to 90% of network trouble tickets, 85% of IT onsite visits and up to 50% reduction in network incident resolution times.

“AI is the biggest technology inflection point since the internet itself, and its ongoing impact on networking cannot be understated. At Juniper, we have seen first-hand how our game changing AIOps has saved thousands of global enterprises significant time and money while delighting the end user with a superior experience. Our AI-Native Networking Platform represents a bold new direction for Juniper, and for our industry. By extending AIOps from the end user all the way to the application, and across every network domain in between, we are taking a big step toward making network outages, trouble tickets and application downtime things of the past,” says Rami Rahim, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Networks.

Within the new AI-Native Networking Platform, Juniper is introducing several new products that advance the experience-first mission, including simpler high performance data centre networks specifically designed for AI training and inference. The company is also expanding its AI Data Centre solution which consists of a spine-leaf data centre architecture with a foundation of QFX switches and PTX routers operated by Juniper Apstra. With this, Juniper takes much of the complexity out of AI Data Centre networking design, deployment and troubleshooting, allowing customers to do more with fewer IT resources. The solution also delivers unsurpassed flexibility to customers, avoiding vendor lock-in with silicon diversity, multivendor switch management and a commitment to open, standards-based ethernet fabrics.

