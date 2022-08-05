Amid a rise in cyber-crime and digital transformation, Xtel Communications has announced its third data centre in the sought-after New York market. The facility, located in Newark, New Jersey, adds to the company’s growing data centre portfolio. Xtel’s other facilities are strategically located in Philadelphia and Plano, Texas.

The addition of this new facility allows Xtel to expand its serviceable footprint of Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) via fibre-optic connections. In addition, the data centre will provide robust DDoS attack mitigation options to enable more secure environments. This is especially critical as these types of cyber-crimes continue to increase at an alarming rate. In recent years, DDoS attacks have risen by over 151%.

Other key features of Xtel’s New York market data centre include:

Additional redundancy options for customers seeking more diversity in last mile fibre providers and fibre paths

Direct Connect options to SaaS (Software as a Service) and IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) providers, allowing the end-user customer to directly access these providers without having to traverse the Internet

Strategic enterprise-level colocation services

All Xtel data centres have the ability to maintain, operate, and monitor fibre optic backbones, voice platforms, and data centres. The data centres are part of a high availability ‘active-active’ network architecture, allowing for immediate service failover and load balancing between the data centres. Each data centre is annually recertified for major compliance frameworks, including FedRAMP, FISMA, SSAE18, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and Privacy Shield – GDPR.

“As enterprises and businesses continue to scale and digitally transform, the addition of our New York market data centre adds critical cyber security services, connectivity and redundancy to a prominent, stable market with an ever-growing, favourable business climate,” states Brian Flynn, President of Xtel. “We continuously invest in our network infrastructure while regularly expanding our services and solutions portfolio to meet ever-changing requirements. We look forward to continued growth in this market and beyond.”