As AI and High-Performance Compute (HPC) continue to disrupt the data centre landscape, Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity innovations, has announced a new portfolio of high-density data centre infrastructure solutions to support the higher power and cooling requirements of AI.

Now available across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Vertiv 360AI is designed to accelerate AI deployments of any scale, with designs ranging from rack solutions for test pilots and Edge AI, to full data centres for AI model training.

AI and accelerated computing are driving unprecedented demand for power and cooling, with rack densities anticipated to reach up to 500kW per rack. As a result, power and cooling infrastructure design and deployment has become significantly more complicated. Vertiv 360AI provides a simple way to power and cool AI, with a complete portfolio of power, cooling, and service solutions that solve the complex challenges arising from the AI revolution. Vertiv 360AI solutions include validated designs and pre-engineered solutions to provide the benefit of Vertiv’s deep expertise while eliminating design cycles.

“After the successful launch in North America, we’re thrilled to bring the new Vertiv 360AI portfolio to EMEA and boost our customers’ AI plans,” says Karsten Winther, President for EMEA at Vertiv. “Our solutions provide a streamlined approach for scalable AI infrastructure, addressing the evolving challenges posed by high-performance computing. Vertiv 360AI is designed to help accelerate retrofits of air-cooled edge and enterprise data centres, as well as the development of hyperscale greenfield projects.”

Vertiv 360AI also features prefabricated modular solutions to enable customers to deploy AI without disturbing existing workloads and without consuming floorspace. Initial Vertiv 360AI solutions can power and cool over 130kW per rack, and include designs optimised for retrofits.

Vertiv 360AI will be presented at Datacloud Global Congress (taking place in Cannes, France on 5-6 June), and during the EMEA tour of the Vertiv AI Solutions Innovation Roadshow.

