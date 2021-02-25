ThoughtSpot has announced the opening of its new data centre in Frankfurt, Germany to better serve the growing number of ThoughtSpot Cloud customers in the region. The new data centre is the second in Europe, following the company’s data centre in Dublin, Ireland, and the fourth data centre globally. The data centre is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).The news follows the company’s announcement it has received Soc 2 Type II attestation.

The expanded global footprint in Frankfurt follows on a year of rapid cloud innovation for ThoughtSpot to help customers transform how they leverage data at every level of their organisation. This includes the launch of:

ThoughtSpot Cloud, the first SaaS platform for search and AI-driven analytics

ThoughtSpot One, a fully reinvented search experience for cloud analytics inspired by the best consumer technology

ThoughtSpot Embrace, a new way to connect ThoughtSpot directly to every major cloud data source

The new offerings from ThoughtSpot are empowering companies across the world to realise the benefits of their investments in digital transformation and migrations to the cloud. With the ThoughtSpot platform, business users can search in natural language to find insights with the same ease as using their favorite consumer app. SpotIQ, the company’s AI engine, answers questions users care about, but didn’t know to ask by identifying outliers, anomalies, and patterns. With built in profiles and trending information, users can find insights from data experts in their own organisation in the same way they explore content on apps like Spotify, Twitter, or Pinterest.

“Since the launch of ThoughtSpot Cloud in September 2020, we have seen incredible interest from companies across Europe to leverage search and AI-driven analytics to maximise the value of their cloud data. With all the disruption caused by the pandemic and political changes, companies recognise they have to use their data differently in order to succeed.” says Spencer Tuttle, Vice President, EMEA at ThoughtSpot. “ThoughtSpot was built to deliver that new kind of analytics experience, and with the launch of our cloud offerings, it’s never been easier to take advantage. The new data centre in Frankfurt, along with our centre in Dublin, empowers our customers to take advantage of modern analytics while meeting even the strictest legal and regulatory compliance standards.”

“We are thrilled to be working with ThoughtSpot to deliver a new kind of analytics experience to our customers. When we started thinking about this experience, we knew we wanted a solution that was simple to embed and could make it easy for our customers to ask questions and get answers,” says Alessandro Lollo, Senior Data Engineer, Cloud Academy. “With ThoughtSpot, what impressed us was how easy our experience was. It makes us confident that we’ll deliver a simple, yet robust, solution for our customers.”

“As a fast growing company, we need to be able to make decisions quickly and with confidence to continue impressing customers and delivering new features to the market. With our data spread across many platforms, we knew we needed a new kind of analytics solution that could bring our data in one single location and keep up with the rest of our business,” says Robert Roseberg, Revenue Operations Manager at Unibuddy. “With ThoughtSpot, we’re able to maximise the value of our data by making it accessible through a simple, yet powerful search experience. That agility is priceless for us.”