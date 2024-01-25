Data centre service providers converge to officially establish the Thailand Data Centre Council (TDCC), signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). According to the companies, the TDCC is a strategic alliance aimed at catapulting the country’s digital infrastructure to unprecedented heights.

The founding members of the TDCC comprise industry leaders, including AIMS Data Centre, Thailand; Evolution DC, Thailand; NTT Global Data Centers, Thailand; STT GDC, Thailand; and Telehouse, Thailand.

The TDCC is founded on six fundamental objectives:

Represent industry stakeholders: Serve as a representative body for members actively engaged in the data centre industry or related sectors.

Regulatory Advocacy: Provide feedback, identify challenges, and propose solutions concerning laws and regulations relevant to the data centre industry to the appropriate public authorities.

International business expansion: Advocate and assist members in expanding their data centre businesses’ potential, facilitating their ability to compete on the global stage.

Professional development: Foster professional growth among data centre entrepreneurs and personnel engaged in the digital industry, aligning with international standards.

Ethical practices advocacy: Collaborate with governmental and private entities to advocate for ethical business practices within the Thailand data centre industry, aligning these practices with international norms.

Industry development: Undertake additional activities to bolster the development of Thailand’s data centre industry or execute tasks as designated by relevant public-sector agencies for the betterment of the industry.

The signing of the MOU represents a significant milestone for the Thailand Data Centre Council. The primary objective of the organisation is to promote the data centre sector as a mission-critical industry and establish a network of digital infrastructure service providers in Thailand, with a shared vision of propelling the country towards becoming the data centre hub of Southeast Asia.

According to the companies, Thailand’s strategically advantageous geographic location and supportive digital policies have positioned it as an attractive destination for investments from global digital service providers and data centre operators. Statista projects the country’s data centre market revenue to rise from $2.06bn in 2023 to $2.83bn within five years, positioning the sector as a critical industry for the country.

TDCC’s vision for Thailand’s digital economy

The council aims to contribute to the long-term development of Thailand’s digital economy, establishing and expanding data centre service networks in Thailand and the broader ASEAN region by adhering to world-class standards. Open to an alliance of diverse parties, whether from data centres, connectivity providers, or related fields, the TDCC claims it is committed to supporting and assisting its members in expanding their business potential to compete on the international stage.