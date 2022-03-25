Telehouse International Corporation of Europe has announced the official opening of its fifth data centre in London, Telehouse South. Located in Europe’s iconic and most connected data centre campus in London Docklands, Blackwall Yard, Telehouse South is the provider’s largest facility.

The first floor of colocation space at Telehouse South, which has just come online, provides the capacity for up to 668 racks and 2MW of power, with a further upgrade to 2.7MW for an additional data hall scheduled for the end of 2023. At full buildout, the 31,000sqm facility will provide 12,000sqm of colocation space and a total power capacity of 18MW.

The 10-storey data centre is Telehouse’s most ambitious infrastructural and aesthetic refurbishment to-date, with the first phase of the project completed in less than 12 months from acquisition. At full capacity, Telehouse will have invested £223 million into its development.

Commenting on the Telehouse South opening, Seigo Fukuhara, European Bloc Chief and Managing Director, KDDI Europe and Telehouse Europe says: “London Docklands remains an important strategic location for us and one of the most critical interconnection points in the world. As businesses continue to accelerate their digital transformation post-pandemic and demand for digital services grows, Telehouse South offers enterprises greater efficiency through scalable hybrid cloud infrastructure, with faster access to data and applications and the flexibility to grow.”

Located close to the centre of London, the new carrier-neutral facility is ideally positioned to serve businesses looking for low latency connectivity to London’s financial district. A network of 7,000 dark fibres, across two diverse routes, interconnects Telehouse South with the existing four data centres, offering unrivalled connectivity to a diverse ecosystem of over 900 partners, including leading Internet Exchanges, Cloud Service Providers, Internet Service Providers and Content Service Providers.

Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London for Business adds: “Even in the face of Brexit and the global pandemic, our capital has proven itself to be one of the best global cities for tech. This exciting investment will enhance the connectivity capabilities of London businesses and sends a clear message that London is, and always will be, open to business and innovation.”

The opening of Telehouse South is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to grow within the existing campus and support the increasing customer demand for secure and resilient colocation services. Telehouse continues to invest heavily in both upgrading facilities and expanding its campus, with total investment in the Docklands campus set to reach £1bn by 2025.

The launch has already been met with high demand from OTT providers, post-production companies, service providers and financial service organisations who want to leverage the company’s Docklands ecosystem for connectivity, scalability and security. Customers, carriers and data centre connectivity providers already confirmed include Cogent Communications, BT Openreach, Colt Technology Services, Zayo, the London Internet Exchange (LINX) and European bandwidth infrastructure provider, euNetworks.

Like all Telehouse facilities in London, Telehouse South is powered by 100% renewable energy procured from certified wind, solar, biomass and hydro generators. The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the UK in achieving its 2050 decarbonisation targets, with Telehouse now classed as an ultra-small emitter under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme.