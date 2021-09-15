Stellium Data Centres has established a new Scotland office in Aberdeen as part of its growth strategy for the north UK.

This is a key strategic move on the part of Stellium to focus on its developing Scottish market. It aligns well with the evolving macro data centre market in the north UK both regionally and internationally. The developments in submarine networking into the north UK with the Denmark-UK North Sea Connect and Norway-UK NO-UK subsea cable systems at Stellium, and the new systems arriving into Scotland, has led to the north UK becoming one of the best connected data centre hubs in Europe.

Stellium Data Centres owns and operates the largest purpose-built data centre campus in the UK. Located in Newcastle, the campus houses three separate Tier 3+ data centres. The landing of the North Sea Connect and NO-UK subsea systems into Newcastle, which enable high-speed connectivity to Denmark and Norway and beyond, further enhances the connectivity proposition of Stellium and the NCL-IX (Newcastle Internet Exchange) hosted there. These also afford companies using the data centre access to a superfast transatlantic digital links offering faster and more reliable connections.

Gerry Murray, chief operating officer at Stellium, comments: “This an exciting time for Stellium as the company continues to experience rapid growth. Stellium is committed to being part of the growth of the Scottish ICT sector, the enhancement of the Scottish data centre proposition and national and international connectivity in the region.”