Siemens and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) jointly announced the successful deployment of Smart Metering Technology for over 200,000 Smart Meters in North Delhi. The state-of-the-art EnergyIP Meter Data Management System installed and commissioned by Siemens enables timely and accurate collection of electricity meter data leading to increased visibility of the consumer network and reduction in carbon emissions. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) program is one of Tata Power-DDL’s key strategic initiatives for the modernization of the grid.

This implementation will help the consumers in real-time consumption monitoring and better energy usage management while also providing them outage and low Power Factor alerts. It will also enable faster outage management.

Siemens’ technologies support Tata Power-DDL to achieve their ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) targets of energy efficiency, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and improved safety for employees and the public. Siemens is also working towards improving safety and reliability in operations for Tata Power-DDL’s critical energy assets.

Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, Tata Power-DDL says, “In partnership with Siemens, we have further strengthened the energy distribution network in our area of operation by leveraging the state-of-the-art technologies. The digital technologies have enabled us to monitor critical functions of energy distribution in real-time, resulting in higher operational efficiency and productivity, and have proven invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic. The technologies will further help in ensuring more efficient and uninterrupted power supply for our consumers.”

Robert HK Demann, Head, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Limited comments, “Tata Power-DDL has been one of the pioneers in the adoption of innovative digital solutions. We take great pride in partnering with them in the digitalization of the energy distribution networks. Our aim is to empower our customers to master their digital transformation and sustainability challenges with our technologies. The implementation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure is aligned to the Smart Meter National Program and will play a key role in the deployment of Smart Grids across the country.”