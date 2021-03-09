Siemon has announced its new LightWays fibre routing system. LightWays is a fully enclosed, flexible ducting system ideal for protecting, segregating and managing fibre optic cables in the data centre environment. Each component has been specifically designed to protect fibre cabling from dirt and dust and to maintain proper bend radius, which is imperative to maintaining network uptime, performance and reliability.

Part of Siemon’s WheelHouse advanced data centre solutions, LightWays comprises of a wide variety of straight solid and slotted duct, elbows, tees, crosses, reducers and outlets available in four different sizes. The easy-to-assemble fibre routing system is highly flexible to custom design protective fibre pathways with any turn or transition to meet the needs of any data centre.

LightWays features innovative toolless joiners that completely eliminate the need for any drilling, nuts, bolts or other tools to connect or disconnect components. The joiners provide an audible click to ensure a secure connection and can be easily removed and reused throughout the system as needed. Easy-access covers and removable protective end caps allow fibre cables to be added or removed from any pathway section at any time, without the need to disconnect system components.

The system’s revolutionary low-profile Waterfall Outlet can be easily placed anywhere along the sidewall of straight sections to create vertical drop-offs with full bend radius control for safely routing fibre cables to and from data centre racks and cabinets. The Waterfall Outlet’s unique two-piece cover with hinged rear section makes it easy to access, add or remove fibres that bypass the outlet without disturbing those inside the outlet.

“Fibre has become the de facto network infrastructure building block across any size or type of data centre, from large hyperscale and cloud data centres, to colocation and enterprise. As emerging technologies and applications take data volume and bandwidth to never-before-seen levels, the amount of fibre in these spaces will continue to grow and we are already seeing large data centres with tens of thousands of fibre links,” says Peter Thickett, product manager for Siemon. “LightWays makes is easier than ever to effectively manage and protect these critical links as they traverse between networking equipment, storage area networks and server clusters, while ensuring the capacity to support continued growth.”

Backed by Siemon’s comprehensive Data Centre Design Services, the LightWays fibre routing system is available in 50mm x 50mm (2 x 2 in), 100mm x 100mm (4 x 4 in), 200mm x 100 mm (8 x 4 in) and 300mm x 100mm (12 x 4 in) sizes. Strong enough to protect cables against the most rigorous of conditions, LightWays is manufactured from halogen free, flame-retardant yellow plastic and includes a variety of hardware accessories for mounting to existing overhead pathway systems, ceilings, cabinets, walls and beneath raised floors.