atNorth has announced that Proptivity has selected its sustainable and future proofed data centre facility in Kista as its Swedish data centre provider.

Proptivity is a supplier of multi-operator networks dedicated to delivering the best possible indoor performance. All operators in the Swedish market are connected to the same network to ensure that mobile users, regardless of their operator, have access to the best high performance indoor 5G services – what Proptivity calls ‘Gigabit 5G’.

Proptivity offers multi-operator Gigabit 5G networks to real estate owners in Nordics and Baltics. These networks deliver gigabit performance in terms of speed, with short latency and very high capacity. The indoor networks also reliable, with predictable coverage everywhere in the whole building, including places like garages and elevators where connectivity can often drop.

Real estate owners have long faced the problem that whilst 80% of mobile traffic is consumed indoors, the majority of mobile base stations delivering capacity are located outside the building, resulting in poorer indoor mobile performance. Demand for true 5G with gigabit speeds will be near impossible to deliver indoors without building dedicated indoor networks.

“Owners of commercial real estate want to be able to deliver the best possible digital infrastructure and 5G is considered a critical part of this” says Mikael Lundman, Proptivity CEO. “Gigabit 5G capabilities in the building will enable a digital innovation platform that will offer opportunities like energy optimisation, security, and workplace efficiency for the building facilities and tenants. atNorth’s commitment to sustainability, including its focus on implementing initiatives like heat recovery to contribute to the circular economy, was essential for our selection of atNorth. Its ability to reuse generated heat for Stockholm residents as well as its innovative use of northern hemisphere air to cool down their facility has proven to create great energy savings as compared to traditional centres is also an extremely important factor for us. Working with atNorth aligns to our goal to build a more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable future together with the real estate owners.”

Proptivity’s shared infrastructure solution will enable a more sustainable world by reducing energy and resource consumption by more than 50% compared to traditional in-building solutions. atNorth builds data centres in the Nordics, strategically located where the rate of renewable energy is at its highest and regions can cater for the best energy efficiency. Its sites are built from the ground up to ensure energy use is minimised across every campus, with natural air cooling systems that harnesses the cool climate to ensure optimal temperature and humidity levels at all facilities.

“Property owners and tenants need secure and fast connectivity indoors, especially with data consumption growing at an explosive rate,” says Duke Aschan, Sales Director of atNorth. “Proptivity not only enable a best-in-class telco-grade service that delivers gigabit performance, low latency, high reliability, and security but the company is forging a path to a more sustainable future for mobile indoor networks. Sustainable IT is at the heart of our business, and we are very excited to support Proptivity to provide high-performance coverage with a secure, always-on connection. Environmental sustainability begins at the base, and Proptivity capitalises on our high performance, energy efficiency, and sustainable colocation infrastructure.”