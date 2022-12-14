Estonian IT solutions have been argued to be at the forefront worldwide for many years and its IT infrastructure has now been officially acknowledged as one of the best. The audit process, which began with planning and has been going on for almost three years, was completed today, with the largest data centre in the Baltics being acknowledged with the EN 50600 certificate, confirming that the complex meets the highest international standards. This is the only data centre in the Baltic states and Finland to be recognised with the certificate. For local companies, this means a more competitive and future-proof foundation for growing their business.

Tõnu Grünberg, CEO of Greenergy Data Centers, explains, “A data centre is a foundation by nature. E-services delivered to millions of users rest on this foundation. The stronger, more secure and durable the foundation, the more reliable is our future.”

According to Kristjan Järvan, Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology of Estonia, who acknowledged Greenergy Data Centres for the development of the Estonian IT infrastructure, says, “Awarding the EN 50600 certificate to the largest data centre in the region confirms that the Estonian digital success story is built on a solid ground and that various fields develop similarly. This promotes the outlook of companies aiming for global reach and also increases the attractiveness of the local business environment to foreign companies and to new investments.”

According to German IT-security service provider TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH, which audited the data centre, EN 50600 is the first and only European standard that provides guidelines for planning, construction, and operating of a data centre as a whole.

“This establishes clear requirements for electricity, cooling, security, and connectivity and general construction works. It also creates best-practice frameworks for the operations of the data centre. We have certified hundreds of data centres and I am happy to confirm that Greenergy Data Centers is among the best,” explains Joachim Faulhaber, Head of DC evaluation department at TÜVIT.

Furthermore, storing of data in an EN 50600 certified data centre also ensures compliance with the EU environmental impact requirements that will enter into force in two years’ time.