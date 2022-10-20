Open Access Data Centres (OADC) won the Best Data Centre/Edge Service Innovation award at the Global Carrier Awards 2022 for its OADC EDGE offering, underpinning Africa’s digital transformation.

OADC EDGE combines pan-African digital infrastructure – a network of inter-connected, open access, core and edge data centres – in a core-to-edge architecture which is extending data storage, processing and content delivery to point of consumption at the network edge, supporting improved application performance and enabling critical data to be processed locally.

OADC CEO, Dr Ayotunde Coker, comments: “For a company which secured its initial funding less than a year ago to win such an award is testament to the impact our innovative OADC EDGE offering is having in transforming the data centre market in Africa. No other data centre service provider offers a similar value proposition to the continent.”

Ayotunde continues: “Our converged open digital infrastructure enables OADC clients to quickly and easily connect across Africa – either via its established pan-African open hyperscale network infrastructure or using other operators’ networks.”

OADC’s core-to-edge architecture supports:

• Broadband operators, ISPs, ‘eyeball networks’ and MNOs, cost-effectively extending network reach

• The cloud community, migrating content closer to the network edge

• The enterprise market, implementing disaster recovery to third-party sites, processing large data sets close to their point of consumption and rolling out new applications for market differentiation

• Consumers – benefiting from expedited deployment of life-enhancing social, educational, well-being and entertainment services