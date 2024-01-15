NTT has announced the launch of its new data centre campus, Noida 2, and the opening of its first data centre. Spanning six acres, the campus will support a planned capacity of 52.8MW critical IT load in two data centres.

The campus is in Noida’s data centre corridor within the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), one of India’s largest and fastest growing economic centres. It is carrier neutral, interconnected with NTT’s other data centre locations for minimal latency and offers seamless access to top-tier public cloud providers. Its advanced features include high levels of automation that monitor and optimise facility performance and resources like power and water.

“India is a priority region in our global strategic roadmap of consistent capacity expansion in existing and new data centre markets,” says Doug Adams, CEO and President, NTT Global Data Centres and Submarine Cable. “With this new site we reaffirm our commitment to delivering reliable infrastructure that can support the demands of our clients’ digital transformation ambitions around the globe.”

“The launch of our new campus in Noida is a significant milestone in our growth journey in India,” says Shekhar Sharma, CEO and MD, NTT GDC India and NTT Com India Network Services. “Clients will now be able to access our trusted data centre services, from an interconnected campus in North India. As India’s digital economy accelerates towards the one trillion-dollar milestone, we will continue to provide the infrastructure for this growth.”

The first data centre delivered will support 22.4MW IT load with an area of 300,000ft2 (approx. 28,000m2). Additionally, this is the first data centre campus in India to incorporate seismic dampers, ensuring uninterrupted operations even during significant seismic events.

With this launch, NTT’s Global Data Centers division expanded its India footprint to more than 265MW with 18 data centres across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. This includes the Mumbai 9 data centre, which recently went live at its flagship Central Mumbai (Chandivali) campus. Together, these facilities cover over 3.1 million square feet (approx. 290,000m2) across interconnected campuses, where clients can plan their infrastructure for immediate requirements and the ability to scale to match future growth needs, all supported by NTT’s full-stack managed services portfolio.