Nokia has announced its data centre interconnect routers have been selected by atNorth to enable the expansion of the operator’s market share in the Nordic region.

The Nokia 7220 IXR D2/D3 interconnect routers, implementing the Nokia SR Linux network operating system (NOS), will be deployed as core switching data centre leaf platforms for atNorth’s data centre fabric. The data centre deployment is based on bare metal servers running OpenStack Ironic, which integrates with Nokia SR Linux NOS via open-source upstream code. This provides enhanced visibility to automate network provisioning, additional network stability, and the ability to perform tasks such as multi leaf redundancy in access.

Nokia’s data centre hardware platforms feature eco-friendly designs and innovations, which drive down power consumption and improve total cost of ownership (TCO). atNorth’s HPC and AI services support the toughest and most demanding HPC and AI workloads, providing up to 100% more compute than any other solution to deliver uncompromised performance and low latency levels. Its HPCaaS (High Performance Computing as a Service) solutions combine decarbonisation with performance to offer lower TCO with flexible capacity, storage and support that automatically scales to workloads.

Guy D’Hauwers, Director, HPC and AI for atNorth, says, “Sustainability is a core company value with our data centres running on 100% renewable energy resources and supporting circular economy principles. Nokia, with its power efficient and state-of-the-art hardware design solution, is a natural vendor partner for atNorth as we grow and expand our services across the Nordics.”

Manolo Ortiz, Senior Vice President, Webscale Business EMEA at Nokia, says, “atNorth offers its customers reliable, scalable, high performance computing capabilities that draw on renewable environmental resources to power its sites in the most sustainable and economic way possible. We are delighted they have selected Nokia’s 7220 IXR platforms to support their company initiatives and expansion of their business.”