Schneider Electric has partnered with IT services provider DC Smarter, the German specialist for augmented reality solutions, to integrate its digital twin software, DC Vision, within Schneider Electric’s Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) platform, EcoStruxureä IT Advisor.

Available immediately for purchase via Schneider Electric, DC Vision utilises data from EcoStruxure IT and combines it with augmented reality (AR) to create a comprehensive software solution that helps optimise infrastructure performance and increase operational resilience.

By integrating these technologies and consolidating data from DCIM, IT Service Management (ITSM) and Building Management System (BMS) technologies within the Digital Twin, data centre operators can gain granular insights into the health and status of their infrastructure, and make an informed decision to increase performance, sustainability and reliability.

Further, by removing conventional IT silos, the digital twin allows owners, operators and IT managers to visualise the data centre environment using real-time information and thereby create a comprehensive digital replica which leverages all relevant performance data from the data centre.

DC Vision, integrated with Schneider Electric EcoStruxureä IT Advisor, also provides key opportunities for seamless collaboration between on-site workers and remote technicians. Its Remote Assist feature, for example, makes it possible for experts and colleagues to interact with the platform in real-time, and share a common AR view of their critical environment to support and encourage collective problem-solving alongside the processing of complex tasks – regardless of location.

Schneider Electric’s digital twin technology is an important core of DC Vision’s advanced capabilities. With Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT Advisor solution, a virtual image of the physical data centre can be created, including the necessary database.

The virtual 3D representation allows precise monitoring and analysis of the entire IT infrastructure. Additionally, the integration of AR software provides IT personnel with easy-to-understand real-time status information and actionable, contextual instructions, which help to quickly identify faults and properly handle complex service tasks.

