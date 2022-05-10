Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) has announced that it has agreed to build and deploy its GENIUS Modular Data Centre, a purpose-built, 500kW modular cloud data centre for a digital flare mitigation facility located in North Dakota. MCFI’s GENIUS Modular Data Centre provides an economical and energy-efficient solution to GPU cloud computing.

MCFI will design, manufacture and deliver its GENIUS Modular Data Centre solution in 23 weeks, even with today’s supply chain challenges. The data centre campus, which is now open and serving customers, will reside in a 58ft x 12ft outdoor enclosure housing 160 Nvidia GPU servers in 20 racks at a planned 25kW per rack. The data centre solution also includes an Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), UPS backup and an innovative closed-loop, liquid cooling system.

The GENIUS Modular Data Centre solution will deliver increased efficiency utilising the Coolcentric Rear Door Heat exchangers, with an expected PUE of less than 1.2. The expected annual net impact per MWh is between -2,161 lbs. CO2e to -2,344 lbs. CO2e compared to data centres in Ashburn and Secaucus.

“MCFI’s compact, innovative and energy-efficient data centre solution helps companies fulfil commitments to sustainability by further reducing carbon footprints,” says Patrick Giangrosso, Vice President at MCFI. “Our eco-friendly and economical solutions will pass down cost savings to customers while companies meet demand and enhance cloud computing operations.”

MCFI’s GENIUS Modular Data Centre solution has an impressive speed to market of five to eight months with significant cost savings to customers. The pre-designed/pre-engineered data centre solution delivers the economics and flexibility of a stick-built data centre for edge or colocation providers.