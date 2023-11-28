Kao Data has announced that construction of its second Harlow data centre, KLON-02, is now fully complete, commissioned, and operational.

The new 10MW, NVIDIA DGX ready data centre, designed and built to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency, marks a key step forward in the continued expansion of its high performance infrastructure platform, and further underpins its Harlow campus as one of the UK’s preeminent locations for advanced computing.

Following significant growth across its customer portfolio, which includes organisations working within AI, financial services, cloud, and life sciences, Kao Data’s second Harlow data centre provides a further 3,400m2 of high-density, scalable, technical space to its data centre portfolio, with room for upto 1800 racks of GPU-powered IT equipment (ITE) across four Technology Suites.

The new data centre will continue to follow Kao Data’s OCP-ready, and hyperscale-inspired design blueprint, providing customers with a secure, sustainable, and scalable home for their mission critical workloads. Organisations can fully customise their deployments within the data centre, incorporating liquid-cooled hardware where necessary, and taking advantage of the campus’s world-class connectivity and rapid on-ramps into all major cloud providers.