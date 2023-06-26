Kao Data has announced that it has signed a partnership with Zayo to expand the connectivity solutions at its data centre campus in Harlow.

The partnership will see Zayo deploy two new points-of-presence (PoP) at its KLON-01 data centre, which will directly enable new multi-gigabit lit and dark fibre capabilities. The new agreement and network connectivity will also allow enterprise organisations to connect directly from the US to Europe, while bypassing London’s busy Internet routes via Zeus-Zayo’s ultra-low-loss, subsea fibre optic cable, which runs from the UK to the Netherlands.

Zayo operates one of the industry’s largest fibre networks, and owns a Tier 1 IP backbone spanning 141,000 miles across North America and Europe. Its network provides business and mission-critical connectivity to support the digital economy, and its capabilities will further strengthen Kao Data’s mission to provide a suite of world-class connectivity options at its Harlow campus.

Its Harlow campus is renowned for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Its infrastructure platform, for example, connects prestigious research and financial services organisations into Europe and other global destinations.

The campus is also home to the supercomputer, NVIDIA’s Cambridge-1, as well as several high density AI workloads and grid-computing deployments from Tier 1 financial services organisations. Resilient, low-latency connectivity is crucial to facilitate the large data transfers synonymous with this form of computing, and Zayo’s network will play a key role in this pursuit by offering connectivity across global financial hubs.

“As dependency on digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, it is vital that we provide customers working across cloud, enterprise and financial services with diverse and resilient connectivity solutions that minimise latency,” says Spencer Lamb, CCO, Kao Data.

“Zayo’s extensive network provides our own and our partners’ customers across financial services, AI, cloud, and enterprises with the speed, reliability, and diversity they need to be successful and gain a competitive advantage in today’s market. We are happy to partner with Kao Data on our shared efforts to reshape digital connectivity and ensure our customers stay ahead of the curve and thrive in today’s fast-paced digital ecosystem,” says Yannick Leboyer, Chief Operating Officer at Zayo Europe.