Based on its recent analysis of the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Eurotech with the 2020 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its focus on IT-OT integration. The company has nurtured a large ecosystem of partners, including OT and IT market leaders, to provide IoT solutions that address real-world business needs. By bridging the gap between IT and OT, Eurotech has developed products that adopt open source and open standards to ‘uncomplicate’ IoT deployments.

“IT-OT Integration is the most challenging aspect of IoT deployments. Eurotech has created processes and solutions that simplify this aspect and ensure that customers achieve their expected low total cost of ownership from their IoT deployments,” remarks Dilip Sarangan, Sr. Director of Research, IoT, and Digital Transformation at Frost & Sullivan. “Unlike competitors that focus exclusively on technology, Eurotech places significant emphasis on risk mitigation to address customers’ challenges holistically”.

Eurotech’s solutions provide customers with an enhanced customer experience throughout the deployment and post-deployment journey, particularly addressing the needs of organizations that demand reliable, durable products. In addition to its superior solutions, the company facilitates deployments even while adding new capabilities and applications to existing deployments. This flexibility is made possible by Eurotech’s full lifecycle management of edge systems, with a focus on security.

Eurotech has built a significant presence in the high-performance edge computing market because of the traction in transportation, energy, utilities, and other industrialized environments. Applications that will specifically boost the company’s brand equity include emerging autonomous things and vehicles. Currently, Eurotech’s products provide autonomous vehicle manufacturers with the high-performance capabilities they need to process and manage the vast amount of data collected by vehicles in test and development scenarios for level 5 autonomous driving.

“While Eurotech is currently well positioned to continue expanding in the IoT market, it is expected to grow exponentially when autonomous products and vehicles go mainstream in the next five to ten years,” notes Sarangan. “Overall, its ability to continue expanding its ecosystem, compete effectively with significantly larger competitors, and capture emerging growth opportunities sets it apart from competitors in the IoT market.”

“We are very excited to receive this prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan,” comments Robert Andres, Chief Strategy Officer of Eurotech. “It is a very appreciated and also encouraging recognition for the strategic direction we took and in the development of a compelling portfolio (hardware, software, and services), designed to help global customers accelerate their digital transformation efforts”.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

