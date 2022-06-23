CloudStratex has celebrated the major milestone of delivering single-pane-of-glass visibility to Munich Re’s IT ecosystem.

Its intervention has provided automated access to Munich Re’s key assets and altered the firm’s approach from manual spreadsheets to cutting-edge operational processes, achieved in record time.

Since its foundation in 1880, Munich Re’s reputation as a global specialist in risk has made the firm a sought-after partner organisation for a wealth of businesses and institutions.

Given its status as a leading insurance firm with its finger on the pulse of technological change and transformation, Munich Re recognised the need to upgrade its IT ecosystem with clear visibility over its various configuration items.

In addition, the new CMDB allows for automated access to all assets and data sources used across the group – a substantial improvement on the variegated individual databases and manually maintained spreadsheets that comprised Munich Re’s previous system.

The benefits delivered by CloudStratex and ServiceNow’s CMDB aren’t limited to efficiency, but also include significant strides in terms of regulatory compliance.

Munich Re understood and embraced the increased resilience represented by a strong CMDB implementation, which is particularly valuable amidst the complex regulatory environment created by BaFin.

CloudStratex was able to complete the project six months ahead of schedule, delivering results in nine months as opposed to the projected 15.

This swift delivery is partially attributable to CloudStratex’s deep understanding and configuration potential of ITOM Discovery, which meant that, of the various critical components which comprised Munich Re’s IT environment, the consultancy discovered 99% automatically.

Duncan Docherty, Chief Technology Officer at CloudStratex, says: “The new CMDB is clean, fresh, and free of customisation, providing a clear, strong, usable baseline with out-of-the-box tools delivering major improvements. It’s a massive step forward on the ServiceNow journey we’re taking Munich Re on.”