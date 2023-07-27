ESR Group has completed the construction of ESR Kazo Distribution Centre 2 (ESR Kazo DC 2) which is ESR’s 31st logistics facility in Japan and its sixth in the Saitama Prefecture.

ESR Kazo DC 2 was completed on schedule in May 2023, and in June 2023, it welcomed the first tenant, which is a leading Japanese logistics firm ranked among the top transportation and logistics companies in Japan.

It has a total gross floor area (GFA) of 105,414m2 across four floors in a maisonette format. The facility is strategically located at Kazo City, Saitama, to serve many manufacturing companies in the area. Covering the Tokyo metropolitan area and the Tohoku region, ESR Kazo DC 2 is one of the most strategically important wide-area distribution bases in Japan.

Built particularly for highly efficient logistics operations, ESR Kazo DC 2 is expected to meet the growing logistical needs of manufacturers who often move shipments in large lots. Column spacing at about 11m is optimised for pallet storage, and there are a total of 108 truck docks with dedicated one-way ramps for smooth flow of traffic. In addition, the facility offers vertical conveyors to transport pallets between the different levels.

It has been designed to provide a safe environment for all workers and tenants in this earthquake-resistant building. Other safety measures available in the facility include facial recognition security systems and an emergency private power generator as a business continuity plan measure in the event of a disaster. The facility has barrier-free access, sufficient tenant parking spaces for cars and bicycles, and rest lounges that are available for tenants as well as drivers.

To reduce environmental impact, ESR Kazo DC 2 uses 100% LED lighting, motion-sensor lights for areas with low footfall, energy efficient heat pumps and water saving equipment.

Click here for latest news.