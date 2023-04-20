EcoDataCenter is building a new sustainable data centre, EcoDataCenter 2, in Östersund, Sweden. The 150MW campus will be constructed in phases with 20MW completed in 2026. The project will be designed with circularity in focus. In the first phase, the campus will stretch along 32 acres and be designed with food production in symbiosis with the data centre.

“We are constructing a new growth platform for our clients that also enables us to take the next step in sustainable data centre design. At EcoDataCenter 2 we will make a future-proof facility both in terms of sustainability but also from a technical perspective being able to handle very high densities,” says Dan Andersson, CEO at EcoDataCenter.

EcoDataCenter 2 is located in the municipality of Östersund, Sweden. A location where the energy grid carries only renewable energy at a very low cost powered by the local power company Jämtkraft. The design will create 800-1,000 jobs and reuse renewable energy to increase food self-sufficiency in a region where the cold climate makes food production difficult.

“An important part for us in evaluating the site was how can the data centre contributes to the community in more ways than just improving global digitalisation. We looked at ways to deliver more value to society,” says Dan.

An important partner in the project is Wa3rm, a company whose idea is built around creating circular business and who are the ones responsible for food production.

“Together with EcoDataCenter we are designing and building a circular concept from the very start, not adding it on afterwards, which is unique,” says Jaques Ejlerskov, CEO at WA3RM.

With EcoDataCenter 2 the company will add 150MW of renewable energy to its portfolio, adding it up to a total of 240MW of secured power. EcoDataCenter enhances its position as the largest data centre company in Sweden.