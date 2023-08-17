Eaton has announced the launch of xIntegra, a new integrated systems engineering approach to powering systems level performance within a data centre at every stage of its lifecycle.

This evolution of Eaton’s power management capabilities and expertise represents a shift from the traditional mix-and-match design and procurement of individual elements, to considering a group of intelligent components, acting, and working together as a complete system. As a result, xIntegra ensures optimised system level performance and integrity at every stage – from design to implementation, operation to retirement.

Karina Rigby, President, Critical Systems, EMEA, Eaton, says, “Optimal design, performance and efficiency are key to a data centre’s commercial success. To realise this, we believe it requires all the elements that make up the electrical infrastructure in a data centre to function as an end-to-end system. This can be achieved through designed-in optimisation at both component and system level. That is why we have developed xIntegra.”

A systems engineering approach

Systems engineering is a methodical, multi-disciplinary approach acting as a pathway to creating truly engineered solutions. It connects elements of the data centre’s power train including hardware, software and services, to the value chain lifecycle stages to facilitate the balancing of organisational, cost and technical interactions in complex systems.

“Eaton’s new systems engineered approach focuses on the design, implementation, operation and retirement of a fully connected system,” says Neil Potter, Business Development Manager for Electrical Systems and Solutions at Eaton. “The approach prioritises early engagement between vendors and key stakeholders with a primary objective of de-risking the electrical design. This leads to enhanced reliability, safety, security and resilience, as well as supporting sustainability goals and regulatory compliance, whilst delivering system level performance throughout the whole lifecycle of a data centre.”

“With the introduction of xIntegra, Eaton is applying its knowledge and expertise to bring a new level of insight and align its portfolio with how operators see the data centre environment,” adds Neil. “Our extensive network of professional engineers is ready to support all key stakeholders in the design, installation, testing, commissioning, measuring and maintenance of their data centre electrical power infrastructure.”

xIntegra enables a true systems engineering approach that considers the ‘bigger picture’ and moves beyond the traditional functional blocks in design. It’s a logical way of thinking when connecting systems, understanding decisional impacts, and optimising overall performance. It’s time to think differently.

Click here for latest data centre news.