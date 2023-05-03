DE-CIX has announced that its newest Internet exchange in Oslo and Kristiansand is ready for service.

Established in partnership with Bulk Data Centers, Norway will become one of the company’s main digital hubs, serving the wider Nordics.

Norwegian and Nordic businesses will benefit from direct access to over 60 cloud providers 2,000 local and international networks, and over 250 data centres in Germany, Southern Europe, and the US through the new services. DE-CIX in Norway will act as a digital hub for regional connectivity, enabling local networks low-latency interconnection and localisation of global content, while increasing network stability, scalability, and security.

Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX, says, “DE-CIX is proud to now be part of one of the most advanced digital ecosystems on the planet, bringing our unique interconnection and cloud platform to Norway. Businesses large and small face acute challenges, and to optimise performance it is essential for companies to be in control of their network infrastructure. Central to this is ensuring data is secure and can be transferred with the lowest possible latency.

“We are on the verge of a new digital age, where every millisecond counts when it comes to building the infrastructure for the immersive Internet, or the metaverse. DE-CIX is here to solve the enterprise interconnection needs of tomorrow, today.”

The new DE-CIX IXs is now live in Bulk’s data centers in Oslo (OS-IX) and Kristiansand (N01 Campus), with more enabled sites to be announced in due course. The award-winning DE-CIX Apollon interconnection and cloud platform includes cloud routing services for companies of all sizes to manage their hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios and gain control of their data beyond the public Internet. With the approach of, ‘one access, all clouds, and every network’, DE-CIX is bringing its so-called InterconnectionFLEX service to Norway, providing enterprises with a complete interconnection package, as a holistic solution for peering, cloud connectivity and private network interconnects (PNIs).

“Our partnership with DE-CIX will give local and international customers the option to interconnect and access a range of services in major markets with even lower latency. We are seeing an increase in demand for low-cost, highly sustainable solutions and with these new DE-CIX Nordics locations we are helping to support that gravity shift North, where you find the greenest energy in Europe,” says Gisle M. Eckhoff, Executive Vice President, Bulk Data Centers.