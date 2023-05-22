Princeton Digital Group (PDG) has entered into a definitive agreement with JLand Group (JLG) for the acquisition of 31 acres of land in Sedenak Tech Park (STeP), Johor, to build a 150MW hyperscale campus. With an investment of RM 2 billion, the first phase of 60MW is planned to be ready for commencement of operations by Q2 2024.

The project marks PDG’s entry into Malaysia, its sixth country after Singapore, China, Indonesia, India, and Japan. Named JH1, the data centre will be one of the largest DC campuses in southeast Asia to serve the infrastructure needs of customers across the region.

“At this point, the focus for JLG is expanding data centre opportunities as investors and operators are prioritising the sector’s fast-growing prospects. Through our integrated offerings at Sedenak Tech Park (STeP), we remain committed to strengthening Johor’s position as a regional data centre hub given its capability to meet the accelerating demand. PDG’s entry into Johor and STeP is a strong validation of JLG’s strategy and offerings.” says Datuk Syed Mohamed, President and Chief Executive of Johor Corporation and Chairman of JLG.

“With more companies and communities to introduce next-gen digital tools and strategies, the demand for reliable, smart, and resilient data storage will grow exponentially. Therefore, the drive is on for us to improve the sustainability performance of data centres through Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms, energy and power monitoring, and innovative cooling technologies,” adds Datuk.

“Our entry into Malaysia adds to PDG’s growing footprint in Asia, further strengthening our presence as the pan-Asia digital infrastructure leader,” says Rangu Salgame, Chairman and CEO of Princeton Digital Group.

Asher Ling, Chief Technology Officer, and Managing Director of PDG, Singapore, further adds, “We have a deep understanding of hyperscale needs as they expand their presence in Southeast Asia while requiring access to best in class digital infrastructure. Sedenak Tech Park with its strong power and connectivity infrastructure, and other enabling factors is the ideal site for our hyperscale development and campus. Our data centre will utilise next-generation, cutting-edge sustainable technology solutions. We are also actively collaborating with local partners and regulators to integrate renewable energy initiatives for powering our facility.”