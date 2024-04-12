ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world’s fastest growing data centre providers, has announced the groundbreaking of its second data centre facility in Tokyo – STT Tokyo 2 – to support the demand for critical digital infrastructure in the country. Construction is underway and the facility is expected to be ready for service by early 2027.

STT Tokyo 2 is part of STT GDC’s new data centre campus located within Goodman Business Park in Inzai City, in the Greater Tokyo Area. The data centre campus will support up to 70 megawatts of IT capacity, with STT Tokyo 2 expected to support up to 38 megawatts upon completion.

This is part of STT GDC’s continued commitment to expanding its regional data centre footprint, maintaining an active portfolio of best-in-class data centres in major developing and emerging markets across Asia.

Thomas Ee, Group Chief Operating Officer at ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, says, “Data centres are fundamental building blocks of today’s thriving digital economy, and their role is foundational for supporting the exponential growth in AI applications. We are committed to providing our customers in Japan with future-proof digital infrastructure that can handle the ever-increasing demands of current and accelerated computing workloads for both public and private institutions alike. With STT GDC’s global data centre development and operational expertise, particularly in supporting AI applications, we aim to empower businesses and organisations to unlock their full potential and propel Japan’s digital economy even further.”

Paul McGarry, Goodman Group’s Head of Asia, adds, “We’re excited to be commencing the second building for STT GDC at Goodman Business Park, a pre-eminent data centre campus in Tokyo. Goodman Business Park is the latest example of Goodman’s active role as a provider of essential infrastructure for the growing digital economy in Japan, helping provide greater connectivity for both local and international businesses to further grow Japan’s position as a digital hub in the wider region.”

With the size of the Artificial Intelligence market in Japan projected to reach $12.42bn (£9.92bn) in 2024, with an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2030) of 16.41%, continued investments in data centre infrastructure will be necessary to support the ongoing growth of cloud computing and e-commerce, as well as future workloads such as artificial intelligence, which demand ever larger amounts of processing power and data storage.

For more from STT GDC, click here.