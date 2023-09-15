Colt Data Centre Services has announced the launch of its first data centre in India. The flagship Navi Mumbai data centre marks Colt DCS’ strategic expansion and commitment to supporting the increasing demand of hyperscale cloud service providers and large enterprises businesses in the fast-growing Indian data centre market.

India’s digital demand has soared in recent years. According to the leading real estate consulting companies, India’s demand for data centre capacity will reach 1.4GW by 2025. Navi Mumbai accounts for 50% of data centre capacity.

Colt DCS’ Navi Mumbai data centre provides customers with tremendous flexibility and scalability given its significant land parcel of 15ac capable of supporting 120MW of IT power capacity. The flexible and scalable design allows the company to meet the quickly changing demands of emerging technologies and use cases such as Gen AI, high performance computing, machine learning and other computer intensive cloud applications that depend on high power density solutions with efficient cooling.

This flexibility is supported by robust infrastructure. The data centre boasts a highly resilient 220kV GIS substation onsite with LILO configuration. The data centre also provides multi-layered security with combination of hardened physical parameters, access control and 24×7 surveillance. The site has undergone a comprehensive TVRA assessment and has been categorised as a low risk site.

This project was also recently awarded with a ‘Platinum’ rating by IGBC – Green Data Centre (India Green Building Council). This accreditation further underpins Colt DCS’ commitment to sustainability and innovation. Colt DCS’ draws 100% renewable green power from the utility company. These initiatives aligns with its dedication to global environmental responsibility and will ensure customers achieve their own sustainability goals.