ClickUp has announced that it is expanding its investment in Europe with localised data hosting in its European data centre. Its customers, who are subscribed to the company’s enterprise plan, will now have the option to host their data in ClickUp’s European region at no additional cost.

Operated by Amazon Web Services, ClickUp’s European data centre is based in Ireland. With complete ownership of their data, customers will have peace of mind that all their data will meet European data hosting requirements. In addition, they will experience increased performance and the ability to scale operations without compromising speed or efficiency. It will begin migrating eligible workspaces on 31 July 2023.

“This is a landmark moment for ClickUp as we scale to support our largest customers and their increasingly complex security and privacy compliance requirements,” says Richard McGuinness, VP of EMEA Sales at ClickUp. “With localised data hosting, we are proud to deliver even more capabilities to support the largest businesses in the world and their unique needs across geographies.”

ClickUp customers interested in migrating to the new European data centre can contact the sales team through the form available on ClickUp’s website.

