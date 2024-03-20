Caterpillar has announced that it has joined the Africa Data Centres Association (ADCA), the trade organisation promoting the growth and awareness of data centres among government agencies, media and the general public across Africa.

ADCA also promotes the value of African data centres around the world and acts as a catalyst for digital development in Africa.

“The evolution of digital business services, rapidly accelerating mobile data consumption, and the expansion of the tech sector are driving growth for African data centres,” says Alban Hohmann Schauly, Data Centre Segment Manager for Caterpillar’s Electric Power Division. “We look forward to further sharing our expertise in versatile and environmentally responsible power solutions with the African data centre industry.”

Caterpillar’s power solutions help data centres meet uptime commitments at thousands of facilities around the world. It offers efficient diesel and gas generator sets with high power densities integrated with automatic transfer switches (ATS) and switchgear specifically customised for continuous, standby, and temporary power applications at data centres.

Its portfolio also includes advanced power technologies that offer cost and fuel efficiencies, incremental site resilience and optimised sustainability. These include Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) software solutions for monitoring, managing and monetising on-site energy assets, a full hybrid energy solutions technology suite, Cat combined heat and power (CHP) systems and combined cooling, heating, and power (CCHP) systems, and systems that can operate on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), biodiesel, and blended fuel products.