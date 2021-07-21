Uptime expectations for data centres are high and important services depend on them. To nullify the risks of disconnecting a wrong cable, standardised, clear and reliable labels are important to identify racks, servers and cables. Read how a large automotive manufacturer’s data centre avoids downtime and supports high service levels.

Solutions: clear, reliable labels that stay attached

Brady proposed its B-425, B-427 and B-461 labels. They are constructed using industrial grade substrates and adhesives, and designed to stay attached to curved surfaces like UTP and other cables used in data centres.

In addition, Brady Workstation label design apps enable technicians to design and customise the new labels in a few steps on their laptop, smartphone or tablet. Designs are easy to print with Brady’s handheld BMP61 Label Printer while walking between the racks, or they can be batch printed in larger volumes with an on-site, small footprint BradyPrinter i7100 Industrial Label Printer.

Brady also offered on-site consulting to support label standardisation and the customer’s data centre identification approach.

Results: avoid cable patching mistakes

The new labels and identification solutions stay attached to cables and components to help avoid cable patching mistakes and to support data centre uptime and service levels. Designing, printing and applying labels is also very practical and easy to standardise.

Discover Brady’s Cable & Wire ID Solutions