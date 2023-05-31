atNorth has announced that its Iceland entry has won the Tech Capital Location Award, the only annual prize to recognise a geography for its attractiveness and investor-friendly climate when dealing with digital infrastructure investors.

atNorth showcased the benefits of investing in Iceland in general, such as the abundance of natural resources and the fact that its energy is 100% generated by renewable sources, in addition to its stable political situation, circular economy principles, and redundant connectivity prowess. As a result of these factors, Iceland has a reliable power supply and low energy costs, which makes it an ideal location for technology investment specifically. Furthermore, atNorth was able to demonstrate how pivotal Iceland’s climate is for the cooling of high performance infrastructure by utilising the example of its long standing client BNP Paribas, that resulted in a 50% reduction in energy consumption, an 85% reduction in CO 2 and significant cost savings.

atNorth says that it continues to promote Iceland and the Nordic region in general as best in class locations for its data centres. The company will continue to build additional sites in the region as part of its growth strategy to expand its services sustainably and strategically to support the increasing need for energy efficient, data-intensive computing.

“We are thrilled that our entry for Iceland has won the Tech Capital Location Award” says Gisli Kr., Chief Sales Officer, at AtNorth. “As the demand for our services continues to grow, we are delighted that one of our locations of choice has been recognised as an ideal location for tech investment and hope that this will encourage businesses to continue to make the most of its advantages.”

“The judging process was rigorous and competitive, and we were impressed by the quality and diversity of the entries. The winners truly deserve the recognition they have received,” says Karen Bach, Head Judge of The Tech Capital Global Awards 2023.