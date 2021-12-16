Immersion cooling specialist Asperitas is preparing for its commercial leadership transition following a major milestone with a new strategic investor, entering a new phase for immersion cooling.

Part of the original core team of Asperitas, Maikel Bouricius will now take over from Peter Uelen, who had joined the management team for an interim period in 2020 as Chief Commercial Officer. This was part of the Asperitas scale-up project, with Peter on board to further structure and develop the team members. Moving forward, Peter will remain involved as an advisor to the management team.

A crucial member of the management team since 2017, Maikel firstly led the marketing department, latterly leading the business development activities. Knowing the innovative company from inside out, Maikel has been key to the implementation of several milestones for Asperitas since its introduction to the market. Maikel has driven the partnership with Shell for immersion cooling, helping them to earn their status as one of the leaders in immersion cooling fluids.

Speaking of the leadership transition, Rolf Brink, Asperitas Founder comments: “I am excited for Asperitas to enter this next phase and I’m proud of what has been achieved with the new strategic investor. Peter’s stellar contributions have been key to our scale-up, ensuring the team is prepared for the year ahead. I have seen the commercial team go from strength to strength and I am confident it will continue to flourish over the next year, with 2022 bringing new and exciting challenges that Maikel will lead with absolute vigour.”

Peter, alongside Maikel, has added supporting partners to the Asperitas ecosystem and has contributed to the success of the recent investment round. The new strategic investor is set to spearhead the company’s next step for immersion cooling, where early adopters are now being clear about their requirements and demand.

“We are now at the stage to focus on product innovation,” explains Maikel “For the last 12 years, my career has developed around sustainability and innovation for the data centre industry and its users. With that experience, the expectation is to bring additional value in the next phase of the company.”

