Airedale by Modine has announced the launch of AireWall ONE, a fan wall developed in collaboration with the data centre industry. AireWall ONE has built-in flexibility, with a parametric design allowing it to be configurable to physical space and is designed to operate in sustainable facilities that prioritise energy efficiency. It will be manufactured in Spain, the UK and the US for shipment globally.

AireWall ONE is a customer-led product, developed from the ground-up with considerable input from data centre end-users, consultants and contractors alike. The new range capitalises on the sustainability potential offered in data centres utilising higher air and water temperatures, delivering energy efficiency benefits across the whole cooling system. A parametric configuration philosophy is at the heart of its design, with over 33,000 size permutations, clients can configure AireWall ONE to suit a multitude of construction and cooling requirements, within the following parameters:

200-650kW

Two-12EC centrifugal fans

Six, eight or 10 coil row options

Configurable footprint to suit the space

Installation and maintenance teams were also heavily involved in the design process of AireWall ONE. Often overlooked in the R&D process, several contractor-friendly features have been designed into the range that simplify on-site manoeuvring, positioning, commissioning and in-service maintenance.

Paul Golding, Global CRAH and CRAC Product Manager for Airedale, says, “Following an intense period of consultation with a range of industry specialists, we are delighted to launch AireWall ONE. This is an evolution of our previous AireWall range, improved to include the features that our clients have told us they now need as the industry continues to grow at an unprecedented rate.”

Paul continues, “AireWall ONE bridges the gap between an effective fan wall and an intelligent, efficient computer room air handler. It has been designed to deliver a flexible, efficient and global solution to an industry striving for scalability and sustainability.

“Because it is a parametric design, clients can work with us to configure the units to their site and cooling design. Airedale is part of Modine, a global leader in thermal management and cooling solutions. Airedale leverages this capability and expertise to configure the chilled water coils to the size of the unit and the required cooling output for each project. Our engineering teams and global production sites are ready; we’re extremely excited to make this range available to all our clients worldwide.”

As with all Airedale cooling equipment, AireWall ONE is delivered with the latest helix intelligent controls platform and can be integrated into a complete intelligent cooling system using Airedale’s Cooling System Optimizer and ACIS facility management system.