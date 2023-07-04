Node4 has announced the acquisition of ThreeTwoFour to strengthen its cyber security offering and expand in the finance and banking sector. This is its third significant growth purchase in the last 18 months, having also bought risual and Tisski.

ThreeTwoFour is renowned for its extensive suite of information security services, including programme delivery, cyber strategy, risk and control assessment, and governance. It also brings strong experience across the financial services sector. In addition, its expertise in M&A Cyber Due Diligence adds further capabilities to the company’s solutions and services portfolio.

The acquisition significantly enhances Node4’s security and transformation capabilities, particularly for enterprise-level clients. Drawing on ThreeTwoFour’s capabilities, the company will also be better equipped to meet the increasing requirements in the public sector and government frameworks for effective cyber security solutions.

Alex Coburn, Founder, ThreeTwoFour, along with his leadership team, will remain with the business as it integrates with Node4. The brand will also function as the consultative arm of security practice.

With its core team based in the UK, ThreeTwoFour is also supported by specialists working remotely from all over the world. Alongside its Cyber Essentials Certification, the firm provides expertise in various other sectors, such as data loss prevention, risk management and security architecture.