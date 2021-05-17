HelpSystems has announced the acquisition of Agari, a recognised leader in enterprise solutions protecting against advanced email threats. Agari has seen notable growth with its Software as a Service (SaaS) offering, which sets the standard for protecting organisations against phishing, business email compromise, and email threats. In light of today’s complex security environment and increased cybercrime, this is a key capability for organisations in all industries, which is why HelpSystems continues to focus on enhancing its data security suite via adjacent acquisitions.

Despite the growth in cyberattacks through other vectors, email remains the most common channel for costly data breaches and cybercrime. Agari solutions detect, defend against, and respond to email attacks by using massive data sets, data science, and the power of cloud computing.

Agari was a founding member of the industry consortium that developed the Domain Message Authentication Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) email authentication standard. This critical initiative enables organisations to authenticate email from their domains to prevent cybercriminals from impersonating their brand, helping them protect their customers and partners from email attacks.

“Cybercriminals increasingly use email as a prime way to infiltrate businesses and gain access to sensitive data and IP, causing untold damage in terms of cost and reputation,” comments Kate Bolseth, CEO, HelpSystems. “We’re thrilled to welcome Agari and their email phishing defense prowess to the HelpSystems family. Agari will be a notable asset to HelpSystems as we work together to give global customers new tools for securing their valuable data and achieving peace of mind.”

“We have found the perfect home in HelpSystems, with its dedication to supporting organisations in their efforts to achieve a holistic approach to email and data security,” says Patrick Peterson, Founder and CEO, Agari. “We look forward to continuing to work with our customers to provide the first line of defense against phishing attacks, and we can now introduce them to a host of complementary solutions to address gaps in all aspects of their security postures.” In connection with this transaction, JMP Securities LLC served as financial advisor to Agari and Cowen served as financial advisor to HelpSystems.