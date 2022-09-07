Schaffner has announced the availability of the new FN2520 and FN2660 very high performance EMC filters. These now join the initial FN2500 and FN2640 models, extending the filter series designed for robotics and data centres.

This new series of EMC filters have been developed to meet the specific needs of these two growing markets which have technical requirements in common that can now be met by the new filter family.

19in rack compatible

Many applications, including robotics, data centres and autonomous machines require power supplies to be mounted in 19in rack cabinets. To accommodate this and provide systems builders with seamless integration Schaffner have packaged the new EMC filter series in a space saving 1U rack-mount design.

Versatile connection options

The new EMC filters are available with a range of connection options. These include for FN2500, FN2520 on input and output include push-on terminals, cable glands, screw terminals or spring terminals. The FN2640, FN2660 offers IEC C14 (10-15A) or IEC C20 (16-20A) input connectors for direct mains connection and with a range of output connectors.

Key standard features include input voltage 250 VAC at DC to 60 Hz (FN2500 277 VAC / 400 VDC), output current 10 to 20 A at 40°C, MTBF > 300,000 h and operating temperature range -40°C to +100°C (with derating >40°C).

www.schaffner.com