Matillion has announced the general availability of the Matillion Data Loader 2.0, empowering enterprises to simplify data ingestion and accelerate insights with a cloud-native, no-code experience. The Matillion Data Loader provides a single unified experience across batch loading and real-time, log-based change data capture (CDC) pipelines, and a consumption-based pricing model to help customers better manage data integration costs.

Data demands are increasing across the enterprise, as a wider range of users require accurate and timely data sets to generate better business outcomes. However, creating new data pipelines is a complex and time-intensive task. Data teams report wasting more than half of their time (57%) on data migration and maintenance, delayed by slow cloud migrations, legacy integration tools with limited functionality, and hand-coded pipelines that are complex and high maintenance.

Matillion Data Loader lifts the burden of coding and maintaining data pipelines, simplifying and accelerating the data loading process for all users. The platform delivers:

A single platform for batch and CDC pipelines, eliminating the need to manage multiple tools from different vendors.

No-code pipeline creation to empower more users to speed up data ingestion.

Predictable pricing based on the number of rows loaded per month via batch or change data capture pipelines.

Deep integration into Matillion ETL for pre-built transformations.

Matillion Data Loader’s CDC capabilities go beyond point-in-time replication to capture and replicate all change events in near real time. CDC is implemented through a hybrid SaaS architecture where data remains within the customer environment for end-to-end security. Matillion Data Loader creates an immutable history of all change events to recreate an exact view of data at any point in time, and to allow future data transformations for new analytics projects.

Integration with Matillion ETL enables change data to be transformed and loaded into a data platform for analysis, opening up opportunities for fraud detection, marketing personalisation, ecommerce recommendations, compliance auditing, AI/ML modelling based on current and historical data, and other use cases.

“Using data at speed and at scale is a huge differentiator for enterprises. The ability to bring analytics-ready data to more people in the business, while maintaining security and governance, reduces friction and opens up the door to new insights,” says Ciaran Dynes, Chief Product Officer at Matillion. “Matillion Data Loader is an easy-to-use, SaaS platform that accelerates data-led decisions to give a competitive edge to enterprises, no matter their industry.”

“To accelerate and maximise the value obtained from the Snowflake Data Cloud, the ability to rapidly load data without the need for developers to test and deploy data pipelines is critical for fast-paced enterprise business initiatives,” says Christian Kleinerman, SVP of Product at Snowflake.