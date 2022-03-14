Cloudsoft has recently expanded its management team with the appointment of Tim Shirley as Vice President of software sales.

With more than a decade of experience in the managed cloud sector, Tim will focus on driving growth for Cloudsoft AMP, Cloudsoft’s innovative digital platform conductor (DPC) tool, with an emphasis on businesses in the banking and financial services sectors and beyond.

Ross Gray, CEO of Cloudsoft, says: “Over the past year we have seen significant growth at Cloudsoft with new team members helping us maximise opportunities across a range of sectors. Tim has an in-depth understanding of how businesses use applications in different ways to protect their complex operations. His is a timely appointment; with the forthcoming Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) from the EU and similar legislation expected in the UK, adding complexity to the financial services sector. Businesses will need to work with experts that can help them boost their resilience and create more effective and scalable systems in the process.”

Tim Shirley, vice president of software sales at Cloudsoft adds: “Banks and financial services organisations operate incredibly complex application environments that present a huge challenge when it comes to continuous operational resilience.

“Seeing the pressure this is placing on the sector was one of the reasons that I wanted to join Cloudsoft. Cloudsoft AMP’s ability to automate resilience for both on-premises, legacy environments and across multi-cloud deployments is unlike anything I’d seen before. This is super-orchestration on steroids and it’s exciting to see the market responding so positively to it.”